Everything we know about Fool Me Once - Cast and plot details of Netflix drama that was spotted filming in Halifax

The series, which has now finished filming, is the latest Netflix production based on a book by Harlan Coben.

Who is in the cast?

Michelle Keegan is starring in Harlan Coben's Fool Me Once for Netflix. Picture: Netflix

Starring in the series is Michelle Keegan, of Our Girl and Coronation Street, as well as Richard Armitage who has previously starred in Stay Close and The Stranger.

Also in the series will be Joanna Lumley (Absolutely Fabulous, Finding Alice), Adeel Akhtar (Sweet Tooth, Ali & Ava), Emmett J.Scanlan (Kin, Peaky Blinders) and Dino Fetscher (Years and Years, Foundation).

What is the plot?

Harlan Coben’s Fool Me Once follows Maya Stern (Michelle Keegan) who is trying to come to terms with the brutal murder of her husband, Joe (Richard Armitage). But when Maya installs a nanny-cam to keep an eye on her young daughter, she is shocked to see a man she recognises in her house. Her husband, who she thought was dead.

Detective Sergeant Sami Kierce (Adeel Akhtar) leads the homicide investigation into Joe's death while grappling with secrets of his own. Meanwhile, Maya's niece and nephew, Abby and Daniel, are trying to find the truth about their mother's murder, several months earlier. Are the two cases connected?

Fool Me Once follows these characters on a thrilling hunt for the truth that will reveal shocking secrets and change their lives forever. Joanna Lumley is Judith Burkett, Joe’s protective mother.

What is it based on?

Fool Me Once will be the eighth on-screen adaptation from bestselling author Harlan Coben through his on-going creative partnership with Netflix.

The book was originally published in 2016.

Harlan Coben said: “I’m thrilled and honoured to once again be collaborating with my uber-talented partners Danny, Nicola and Richard. ‘Fool Me Once’ will be our fourth Netflix series [following ‘Safe,’ ‘The Stranger’ and ‘Stay Close’] together, and man, it never gets old! ‘Fool Me Once’ is a pulse-pounder -- a shocking story of how secrets and deceit have the power to bring people together while simultaneously tearing them apart. I can’t wait to see how this dream cast brings these characters to life.”

When will the series air?

The series will air on Netflix. An exact date has not yet been revealed but filming wrapped up

Michelle Keegan took to Instagram on Sunday and said: " That’s a wrap on Fool Me Once, and a final goodbye to Maya.

"Thank you to all the cast, crew & production team who made the past 6 months extra special… this was a once in a lifetime job for me and I never took it for granted, not once.

"What a ride it’s been.