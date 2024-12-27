From Riot Women to The Jetty - Here are the TV shows that filmed in Calderdale in 2024

Calderdale writer and director Sally Wainwright, who has created Happy Valley, Last Tango in Halifax and Gentleman Jack, returned to the Calder Valley for her next TV project.

Riot Women will dive headfirst into the world of five women who, along with two riotous backing singers, come together to create a makeshift punk-rock band in order to enter a local talent contest, but in writing their first original song, soon discover that they have a lot to say - and this is their way to say it.

As they juggle demanding jobs, grown-up children, complicated parents, husbands who’ve buggered off, and disastrous dates and relationships, the band becomes a catalyst for change in their lives, and it’s going to make them question everything.

Filming for the six-part series began back in the summer and cameras have been seen across Hebden Bridge town centre throughout the second half of 2024.

Another TV show that has been filming in Calderdale this year is High Hoops for CBBC.

Film crews were spotted in Halifax over the summer including in Skircoat Green, Calderdale College and Mamil Cafe Bar.

High Hoops is set in Halifax and follows the adventures of a girls’ basketball team at a secondary school.

It focuses on Aofie – played by Darci Hull – chaotically seeking success, fame, love and the perfect hook shot.

The series will also star Peep Show actors Robert Webb and Isy Suttie and created by Hebden Bridge-based CanCan Productions.

A BBC drama that hit our screens this year was The Jetty.

Filming for some scenes took place in Sowerby Bridge, Ripponden and Todmorden for the series.

Starring Jenna Coleman the series follows a Lancashire lake town after a fire tears through a holiday home. Detective Ember Manning must work out how it connects to a podcast journalist investigating a missing persons cold case and an illicit ‘love’ triangle between a man in his twenties and two underage girls.

