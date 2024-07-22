The Jetty: Here are filming locations used in the BBC drama including Todmorden and Hollingworth Lake

By Abigail Kellett
Published 16th Jul 2024, 20:00 GMT
Updated 22nd Jul 2024, 15:20 GMT
Film crews were back in Calderdale last year to film scenes for new BBC drama The Jetty.

The series, set in Lancashire, hopped over the border to film some scenes at locations across the borough.

Here are some of the locations that were used in the series.

The Jetty can be found on BBC One and IPlayer.

Hollingworth Lake, Littleborough was used as the main setting for the series. It serves as the fictional lake town where most of the action takes place.

Hollingworth Lake, Littleborough was used as the main setting for the series. It serves as the fictional lake town where most of the action takes place. Photo: Ben Blackall

The house along the canal seen in the series is located along the Rochdale Canal between Todmorden and Hebden Bridge.

The house along the canal seen in the series is located along the Rochdale Canal between Todmorden and Hebden Bridge. Photo: Ben Blackall

Todmorden High School was used a lot during the series for the fictional Hap Comprehensive School. Filming took place at the end of last year.

Todmorden High School was used a lot during the series for the fictional Hap Comprehensive School. Filming took place at the end of last year. Photo: Matt Towers

Filming for the series took place in Todmorden and a moment in the first series was shot on Dale Street in the town centre.

Filming for the series took place in Todmorden and a moment in the first series was shot on Dale Street in the town centre. Photo: BBC

