Gareth Malone in Halifax: Choirmaster paid a visit to town for new BBC show on TV this Easter

Choirmaster Gareth Malone visited Halifax Choral Society for his newest BBC show set to hit screens this Easter.

Gareth Malone will be coaching eight people with no experience of classical choral music to sing Handel’s Messiah, alongside the world-class BBC National Orchestra of Wales and Chorus of Wales, at Cardiff’s Llandaff Cathedral, in aid of BBC Children in Need.

Handel’s Messiah is the nation’s favourite choral work and has a deep personal significance for Gareth. But despite having known, loved and sung Messiah since he was a boy, this will be his first time conducting a performance.

Gareth Malone said: “Handel’s Messiah was one of the very first concerts that I went to as a child with my parents, and it’s a work that my Welsh grandmother sang in a choir.

"So, I am shouting Hallelujah to the rafters to be sharing this magnificent work with eight complete newbie choral singers.

"I will relish going on this adventure with them, many of whom are overcoming personal challenges, building to the concert of a lifetime for both them and me.”

Interwoven with the singing, the series sees Gareth dig deeper into the history of Messiah, its religious meaning and its place in British culture over many generations.

He visited Halifax Choral Society which has performed the work annually for 206 consecutive years.

The two one-hour documentaries will broadcast on BBC One and BBC One Wales on the mornings of Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

The two-hour broadcast of the performance will be shown on the evening of Easter Sunday on BBC Two and BBC Two Wales.

All three episodes of Gareth Malone's Messiah will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.