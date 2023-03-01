Gentleman Jack and Happy Valley star Sophie Rundle reflects on shocking scene in series one of Sally Wainwright drama

The actor has portrayed Ann Walker in Gentleman Jack and PC Kirsten McAskill in Happy Valley, both projects created by writer Sally Wainwright.

But it was a scene in Happy Valley that has stuck with viewers since it first aired in 2014, and in a recent interview Sophie apologised for “traumatising the entire nation”.

In the first series’ third episode, PC McAskill met her end at the hands of the evil Tommy Lee Royce, played by James Norton, as he gruesomely reversed his car over her several times, killing her as he attempted to kidnap Ann Gallagher.

Speaking to The Radio Times, she said: "It’s really stayed with people, I think because it’s so brutal. I’d like to apologise for traumatising the entire nation."

In real life, Sophie admitted that the scene was actually very "unexciting" in real life, as a car slowly reversed towards her and then over a sandbag.

"When Happy Valley came back for series three, people still asked me about it,” she added.

“I feel sorry for my parents who had to watch that!”