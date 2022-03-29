Gentleman Jack fans queuing round the block for tonight's Halifax premiere
Excitement is mounting for tonight's screening of the first episode of series two of Gentleman Jack.
By sarah fitton
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 2:35 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 2:38 pm
There is a long queue of fans - some in Gentleman Jack costumes - this afternoon waiting for the doors to open at Square Chapel, where the premiere is taking place this evening.
A red carpet has also been set up in The Piece Hall.
The show's star Suranne Jones has confirmed her attendance at the premiere alongside series creator and writer Sally Wainwright.