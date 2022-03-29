Gentleman Jack stars to gather in Halifax for series two screening

Square Chapel Arts Centre in Halifax will host the exciting premiere and preparations have already been taking place outside the entrance in The Piece Hall.

Suranne Jones has confirmed her attendance at the premiere alongside series creator and writer Sally Wainwright.

The screening will take place at Square Chapel.

Following the screening of the first episode, guests can hear direct from Sally Wainwright, Suranne Jones and other cast in a Q&A.

Fans have already started queuing outside Square Chapel in Halifax ahead of the screening.

The show is based on the collected diaries of Anne Lister which were part-written in cryptic code and document all aspects of the private and public life of this remarkable woman including her romantic relationship with Ann Walker played by Sophie Rundle (Bodyguard, Peaky Blinders, The Nest).

Rozina Breen, Head of North for BBC England, said: “The storytelling of the histories of diverse communities lies at the heart of the BBC and it’s rewarding to see a BBC series like this making such a meaningful impact in the region.

“Drama like Gentleman Jack gives Yorkshire deserved global exposure and has a significant impact on tourism and the skills economy too. I’m certain this latest series will continue to with local and regional audiences and beyond.”

The series begins on BBC One on Sunday, April 10 at 9pm.

The eight-part series is a Lookout Point production for the BBC, co-produced with HBO.