Halifax musicians wanted to take part in new BBC series

The new series will see older musicians 65+, come together for a chance to play at one of the UKs biggest and most iconic music festivals.

The musicians, who have never met each other before, will be put together into two brand new bands and mentored by two famous names in music: Martin Kemp and Lady Leshurr.

The show wants to hear from all musicians - singers, guitarists, drummers, keyboard players, saxophonists and more.

A spokesperson for RDF Television said: "Don’t worry what type of music you specialise in or if you’re a bit rusty, if you play every day or haven’t hit a note in years, as long as you can play, we want to hear from you!

"If your mum, dad, granny, grandad, or next door neighbour play, let them know too!