Halifax road set to close this evening next to filming location for A Gentleman in Moscow
Signs have appeared on Church Street warning drivers that the road will be closed on January 18 and 19 from 6.30pm to 12am.
It is understood that the crew of new Paramount Plus series called A Gentleman in Moscow are filming inside India Buildings, at the bottom of Horton Street opposite Halifax Railway Station.
A new structure has been set up at the back of the building and lights can be seen in some of the windows.
A Gentleman in Moscow will be adapted from a best-selling novel of the same name and will star Ewan McGregor.
Written by Amor Towles and released in 2016 the book follows the story of Count Alexander Rostov, whose aristocratic upbringing puts him on the wrong side of history in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution.
All Creatures Great and Small writer Ben Vanstone is adapting the novel for television.