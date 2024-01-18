Everything we know about A Gentleman in Moscow - Cast and plot details of BBC drama filming in Halifax

Film crews have descended on Halifax once again for a new TV series starring Ewan McGregor.

It is understood that the crew of new Paramount Plus series called A Gentleman in Moscow are filming in Halifax this week.

A crew for the show arrived to start filming inside India Buildings, at the bottom of Horton Street opposite Halifax Railway Station at the start of the week.

A new structure has been set up at the back of the building and lights can be seen in some of the windows.

The Courier understands they are creating a hospital set inside India Buildings to film scenes for the show.

Here’s everything we know so far about A Gentleman in Moscow.

Who is in the cast?

Real-life couple Mary Elizabeth Winstead and husband Ewan McGregor are set to star in the series.

McGregor, who has appeared in a number of films and TV series over the years including Trainspotting, Moulin Rouge and Fargo, will be taking on the lead of Count Alexander Rostov.

Winstead (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey) will star as Anna Urbanova, a glamorous and beautiful actress at the height of her fame.

What is the plot?

A Gentleman in Moscow will be adapted from a best-selling novel of the same name.

Written by Amor Towles and released in 2016 the book follows the story of Count Alexander Rostov, whose aristocratic upbringing puts him on the wrong side of history in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution.

All Creatures Great and Small writer Ben Vanstone is adapting the novel for television.

Where will the series air?