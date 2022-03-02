Halifax's shut swimming pool turned into a police station for TV filming
Anyone walking past Halifax's now-shut swimming pool on Skircoat Road yesterday would be forgiven for doing a double-take.
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 3:37 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 3:38 pm
As our photo shows, a sign appeared outside the Calderdale Council-owned building which says 'Yorkshire Police'.
There were also filming location signs nearby, understood to be for Lookout Point - the production team behind popular Sally Wainwright drama Happy Valley.
The third and final series of the hit show is currently being filmed all around Calderdale.
