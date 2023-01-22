Happy Valley season 3: Fans react to shocking episode four as BBC drama continues
The tension has been building week on week in Happy Valley and things came to a head in the most recent episode.
*WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Happy Valley series three episode four*
The third series of the hit BBC drama has seen many twists and turns and tonight’s episode was no exception.
On his date in court, a well-planned fight and disruption meant Tommy Lee Royce, played by James Norton, could make his escape after many years in prison.
Fans took to social media to share their reaction.
One viewer said: “You know when you have a horrible impending feeling about how it’s all going to end but you can’t look away? Well, that.”
Another tweeted: “Omg that was sooo good! Tommy Lee Royce is back on the outside! Eek!”
“Sensational #happyvalley utterly brilliant", said a fan.
Another viewer said: “#HappyValley tonight was so tense - just an hour of dread waiting for the two things we knew were going to happen to happen."
Many were shocked by the drama of the episode as Tommy Lee Royce made a dramatic escape, some viewers thought it wasn’t totally realistic.
“No question that was entertaining, but it’s a shame the continuation of the story has relied on an extremely unlikely escape…" one viewer tweeted.
The courtroom escape wasn’t the only dramatic thing to happen in the episode. Fans found out what happened to Joanna Hepworth after she was attacked at the end of episode three by pharmacist Faisal, when her husband Rob found her body inside a suitcase.
One viewer added: “Another brilliant episode with outstanding acting and great writing. I just don’t want in to end”