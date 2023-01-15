Happy Valley filming locations: 17 streets, cafes and towns used in the third and final series of BBC drama

Calderdale has once again become the backdrop for TV series Happy Valley as it returns for its third and final series.
From an old swimming pool turned police station to a quarry acting as Baitings Dam, here are Happy Valley series 3 locations used in the first few episodes.
1. Catherine's house
Catherine's house has been a staple location for all three series of Happy Valley. The Hebden Bridge house is located around Hangingroyd Lane and Cleveland Place.
Photo: Charles Round
2. Ryburn Valley High School
Making a return to our screens after being used in series two, Ryburn Valley High School, Sowerby Bridge is the school that Ryan attends in series three. The outside, inside and playing fields have been used in the show.
Photo: Charles Round
3. Tuel Lane, Sowerby Bridge
Another location frequently used across the three series, the first episode of the current series saw officers having an issue with someone on Tuel Lane in Sowerby Bridge.
Photo: Charles Round
4. New police station
The old Halifax swimming pool was made into the new police station used in the third series of Happy Valley. The characters used to work at a police station that was located in Sowerby Bridge.
Photo: Sarah Fitton