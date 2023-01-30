Happy Valley to end with extended final episode - Fans hope for Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce showdown

Usually clocking in at around 58 minutes, the final episode of the popular BBC drama will run for one hour and eight minutes.

The synopsis for the final episode says "Catherine works her final shift, when scores are settled for good, while grandson Ryan faces a moral dilemma."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writer Sally Wainwright has teased that there will be “big face-to-face showdown” this series, and with only one episode left it must be set to happen in the finale.

Ryan Cawood (RHYS CONNAH) & Catherine Cawood (SARAH LANCASHIRE). Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire

James Norton, who plays Tommy Lee Royce has spoken about how there are still some surprising things to come in the final episode.

Speaking to the Radio Time, he said: "The Sally signature is 'the rug pull' and there's a few of those still to come.

"Right until the end, it's surprising.

"Every time you get the scripts, you're like, 'She's done it again! She's not fallen short!' – not that she ever would. But there's always that thing of... is it going to be as good as the first two? And I think it's better!"