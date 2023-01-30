News you can trust since 1853
Where did Tommy Lee Royce cycle to after court escape? Halifax reservoir featured in Happy Valley

Another scenic part of Calderdale featured in the most recent episode of BBC drama Happy Valley.

By Abigail Kellett
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

*Spoilers for Happy Valley episode five*

At the end of episode four Tommy Lee Royce, played by James Norton, was seen speeding away from Leeds Court on a bike, with viewers not knowing where he was heading.

At the start of the most recent episode viewers finally got the answer to Tommy’s plans now he’s out of prison.

Tommy Lee Royce (JAMES NORTON). Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire
The escaped criminal cycled past Ovenden Moor Wind Farm to Warley Moor Reservoir, up above Wainstalls, Halifax.

Tommy Lee Royce could be seen taking in the views over the reservoir, home to Halifax Sailing Club, and surrounding moors before being picked up in a van and taken to his hiding place.

Cold Edge Road / Withens Road in Wainstalls has been used for a number of car driving and drone scenes across series three.

Happy Valley concludes on Sunday at 9pm on BBC One

