Happy Valley: Watch comedian Kieran Hodgson's side-splitting Happy Valley character impressions that James Norton has branded 'genius'
A rib-tickling video of a comedian’s Happy Valley character impressions was one of the many hit byproducts of season three of the TV show.
As we continue looking back at the huge success of Happy Valley, we’re remembering the footage created by comedian Kieran Hodgson featuring his impersonations of all the main characters.
The video went viral on social media, with James Norton – who played Tommy Lee Royce in Sally Wainwright’s hit drama – branding the video “genius”.
Kieran has his own YouTube channel where he does impressions of other TV characters, including Bridgerton and The Crown.
