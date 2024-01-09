Happy Valley week: Quirky Halifax stories from when the BBC drama aired its third and final series

Twelve months ago the country was gripped by Happy Valley fever as the BBC drama aired its third and final series.

The series, starring Sarah Lancashire and written by Sally Wainwright, attracted millions of viewers each week and was one of the most watched TV shows of the year.

People were fully immersed in the world of Happy Valley during those six weeks which led to a number of quirky stories at the time.

We’ve picked a few of our favourites from this time last year.

Social media accounts were posting about sightings of the 'escaped' Tommy Lee Royce (JAMES NORTON). Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire

Following the airing of Tommy Lee Royce’s escape from court, a number of Calderdale locations put out social media posts telling people to be on the lookout for the fictional character.

Halifax’s The Piece Hall posted on its social media that there had been a “possible sighting” of the show’s villain Tommy Lee Royce in its courtyard, along with a photo of a man on a bike in The Piece Hall.

"Despite a possible sighting of fugitive Tommy Lee Royce this morning, The Piece Hall is still open as usual, so do come along to explore our fabulous independent shops and enjoy something to eat and drink,” they said.

That same week Hebden Bridge music venue The Trades Club announced that it had banned Happy Valley’s most notorious villain from entering the premises.

The Piece Hall also temporarily renamed The Caygill Rooms after Sgt Catherine Cawood.

The Trades Club in Hebden Bridge issued a light-hearted tweet barring Tommy Lee Royce from the club.

The post read: “FYI for Trades Club staff - we've had reports that Thomas Royce may be back in the area. A reminder that he is barred from the club - any questions please see me.”

The venue posted: “To mark the retirement of Sergeant Catherine Cawood we're (temporarily) renaming The Caygill Rooms in her honour."

Marcus Doyle (left) and Warren Booth (right) with the Happy Valley candle created by The Yorkshire Soap Company

Location spotting was also a weekly treat for eagle-eyed Calderdale residents.

People were quick to spot that the police station used in third series was actually the old Halifax swimming pool on Skircoat Road.

At the end of filming, Sarah Lancashire worked with The Yorkshire Soap Company to help thank the Happy Valley team with a candle.