Here's how many awards BBC drama Happy Valley has won ahead of the BAFTA Television Awards

The BAFTA Television Awards is set to take place tomorrow night (Sunday) and Halifax-filmed BBC drama Happy Valley is aiming to come home with a clean sweep.

The third and final series is nominated for five categories at the awards ceremony, which will be broadcast on BBC One from 7pm.

The BBC drama has been nominated for best drama series, leading actress, supporting actor, supporting actress and P&O Cruises Memorable Moment.

Happy Valley has a successful history at awards ceremonies.

Sarah Lancashire, won the Special Recognition award and the Drama Performance award for her work in "Happy Valley" at the National Television Awards last year

The first series bagged a BAFTA for Best Drama Series as well as a Broadcast Award for Best Drama Series or Serial, Crime Thriller Award for Best TV Drama, Edgar Award for Best Episode in a TV Series, TV Choice Award for Best New Drama and Best Drama Series at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival.

Sally Wainwright also won a number of awards for her work writing the first series including a BAFTA Television Craft Award, Broadcasting Press Guild Award and Writer's Guild of Great Britain Award.

The cast also won several awards that year including a Crime Thriller Award for James Norton, Best Actress in a Drama Series for Sarah Lancashire at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival, a RTS North-West Award for Sarah Lancashire as well as a TV Choice Award.

The second series also saw success during the awards season.

Awards for Best Drama include at the BAFTA Television Awards, RTS Programme Awards and South Bank Sky Arts Awards.

Sarah Lancashire was awarded at the BAFTA Television Awards, National Television Awards, RTS North-West Awards and TV Choice Awards.

Sally Wainwright was awarded at the BAFTA Television Craft Awards and RTS Programme Awards.