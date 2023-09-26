News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
Storm Agnes to cause more travel chaos as 80mph winds forecast
Nelson Mandela's granddaughter dies aged 43 after cancer battle
A huge carbon source has been found on Europa
200m world champion Dafne Schippers announces retirement

Here's how you can see Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Halifax - tickets are currently on sale

Swifties across the UK and Ireland will be thrilled to discover that they can enjoy the record-breaking Eras Tour on the big screen from the same date as their counterparts across the pond.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 26th Sep 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Following Taylor Swift’s announcement this afternoon, tickets are now on sale at Vue.

The concert film will be arriving at Vue on Friday, October 13, with multiple screenings starting from 6pm and many more showing throughout the month.

Read More
Read more: Martin Kemp, former Pussycat Doll, vintage big wheel and more at Hali...
US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour at Sofi stadium in Inglewood, California, back in August.(Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour at Sofi stadium in Inglewood, California, back in August.(Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)
US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour at Sofi stadium in Inglewood, California, back in August.(Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Having started the first leg of her tour in North America earlier this year, Taylor Swift will play over 130 concerts across five continents.

Not arriving in the UK until next June, the announcement means Swifties who missed out on tickets – or those desperate for a sneak peak of what to expect – can catch a piece of the action several months early.

Taylor Swift announced she would be bringing her most recent tour to cinemas in the US at the end of last month, which led to record-breaking pre-sale ticket numbers across the country.

Toby Bradon, General Manager for Vue UK and Ireland, said: ‘While summer was all about the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon, it looks as if autumn is set to be dominated by Taylor-mania – and we couldn’t be happier.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘It’s been brilliant to see the growing buzz since Taylor Swift’s announcement just last month and we’re thrilled to call Vue the home of the Eras Tour, with venues up and down the country holding multi-screenings of what is set to be one of the biggest events of the year.’

For details visit myvue.com/taylor

Related topics:Taylor SwiftHalifaxIrelandVue