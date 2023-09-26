Here's how you can see Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Halifax - tickets are currently on sale

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following Taylor Swift’s announcement this afternoon, tickets are now on sale at Vue.

The concert film will be arriving at Vue on Friday, October 13, with multiple screenings starting from 6pm and many more showing throughout the month.

US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour at Sofi stadium in Inglewood, California, back in August.(Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Having started the first leg of her tour in North America earlier this year, Taylor Swift will play over 130 concerts across five continents.

Not arriving in the UK until next June, the announcement means Swifties who missed out on tickets – or those desperate for a sneak peak of what to expect – can catch a piece of the action several months early.

Taylor Swift announced she would be bringing her most recent tour to cinemas in the US at the end of last month, which led to record-breaking pre-sale ticket numbers across the country.

Toby Bradon, General Manager for Vue UK and Ireland, said: ‘While summer was all about the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon, it looks as if autumn is set to be dominated by Taylor-mania – and we couldn’t be happier.

‘It’s been brilliant to see the growing buzz since Taylor Swift’s announcement just last month and we’re thrilled to call Vue the home of the Eras Tour, with venues up and down the country holding multi-screenings of what is set to be one of the biggest events of the year.’