Here's what to expect from Gentleman Jack episode seven

The eight-part series, written by Sally Wainwright, follows the life of Halifax diarist Anne Lister.
A synopsis for the episode reads: "Anne's plans for her Halifax empire grow grander by the day, and she ignores Parker's warnings against the spiralling financial risk.
"She and Ann press on with the proposal for a division of the Walker land, meeting Captain Sutherland's every obstruction head-on.
"But Ann's litigious determination to secure her share of the family estate sends shockwaves through her tribe of relations"
Gentleman Jack continues on BBC One at 9pm tonight (Sunday).