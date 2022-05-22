Here's what to expect from Gentleman Jack episode seven

The eight-part series, written by Sally Wainwright, follows the life of Halifax diarist Anne Lister.

A synopsis for the episode reads: "Anne's plans for her Halifax empire grow grander by the day, and she ignores Parker's warnings against the spiralling financial risk.

Gentleman Jack. Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/HBO/Sam Taylor

"She and Ann press on with the proposal for a division of the Walker land, meeting Captain Sutherland's every obstruction head-on.

"But Ann's litigious determination to secure her share of the family estate sends shockwaves through her tribe of relations"