Here's what to expect from Gentleman Jack episode six

The eight-part series, written by Sally Wainwright, follows the life of Halifax diarist Anne Lister.

A synopsis for the episode reads: "Anne refuses to be intimidated by a humiliating newspaper announcement, and kicks her scheme of empire building into a new gear - despite Parker's warnings to be cautious.

"She sets out to expose Christopher Rawson's dirty tactics in coal, and enters a risky game with her expanding network of advisors. Ann is devastated to discover how her family have colluded with Captain Sutherland over the Walker estate.

Picture: Lookout Point/HBO,Jay Brooks

"When a shocking letter arrives at Shibden Hall, the cracks already appearing within Anne and Ann's marriage are forced open."