How to apply for tickets to exclusive Riot Women screening in Hebden Bridge

Do you want to attend a BBC TV screening?

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been announced today that the public will have the chance to be in the audience for an exclusive screening of Riot Women.

The brand-new drama from the multi-BAFTA award-winning writer Sally Wainwright, who created Happy Valley, Last Tango in Halifax and Gentleman Jack, is set to hit our screens next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Free tickets for the event in Hebden Bridge can be applied for here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/showsandtours/shows/riot-women-premiere-7oct25

The announcement has come as the BBC launches its Made Of Here campaign to celebrate its commitment to supporting homegrown storytelling.

At the heart of the campaign is a compelling new film; the BBC’s love letter to the home towns and cities across the UK that have inspired some of its most iconic TV shows and characters.

The campaign comes as the BBC’s new season schedule gets underway, which includes Sally Wainwright’s Riot Women, set and filmed in Hebden Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jess Burchill (LORRAINE ASHBOURNE), Kitty Eckerson (ROSALIE CRAIG), Beth Thornton (JOANNA SCANLAN), Yvonne Vaux (AMELIA BULLMORE), Holly Gaskell (TAMSIN GREIG). Picture: BBC / Drama Republic / Helen Williams

The new film for the Made Of Here campaign has been shot across the UK, from Shetland to Kimmeridge Bay. We filmed with 96 local cast and worked with 120 local crew across all our filming locations.

The film is set to the soundtrack of a bespoke version of Myles Smith’s My Home by Alex Baranowski, showing local landmarks and playing out spine-tingling scenes from some of the BBC’s best-loved shows.

Myles Smith, whose track features in the film, says: “It means a lot to me when my music makes an impact, so it’s very special to hear My Home soundtrack this powerful and important celebration of UK storytelling."

Kate Phillips, BBC Chief Content Officer, says: “The BBC is incredibly proud of the leading role we play in bringing the best homegrown storytelling to our audiences, whether that’s in landmark dramas, laugh-out-loud comedies or memorable factual programmes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know that our audiences value this type of content and that it can even positively affect how connected they feel to other people.

“The BBC is the largest producer of stories that are ‘made of’ the UK’s people, places and communities.

"We hope that the Made Of campaign will shine a light on our unique role in bringing the best of these programmes to our screens.”