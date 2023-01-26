How will Happy Valley end? Multiple endings were filmed for final series of BBC drama

The BBC drama, written and created by Sally Wainwright, has gripped viewers since it first returned on New Year’s Day with Sarah Lancashire and James Norton returning as Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce.

Amit Shah, who plays pharmacist Faisal Bhatti, revealed on the Obsessed with... Happy Valley podcast that a number of different endings were filmed for his character and he doesn’t actually know how it ends for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "I still don't know how it all ends up for him because we filmed the final scenes in various different ways. Sally was actually directing those. So it's quite open and we did different options, so I'm not entirely sure how he's gonna end up."

Faisal Bhatti (AMIT SHAH). Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire

This series has seen so much take place, from blackmail, a dramatic court escape and a body in a suitcase, to name just a few.

But viewers have been promised a ‘definite climax’ for the series which began in 2014.

Speaking to the Radio Times, Sally said: “I was really anxious not to write a duff third season. I really don’t think it is. There’s a very definite climax.

"A narrative has gone across all three: in season 1, Catherine and Tommy came face to face outside Ryan’s school, and in season 2 they almost came face to face in the crematorium, at Tommy’s mum’s funeral. In season 3, there’s a very big face-to-face showdown. The kind of cathartic showdown that people have waited for.