'It's just fascinating' - Happy Valley fan shares photos and experience of having crew including Sarah Lancashire film outside her Halifax home

The photographer said it has been 'fascinating' having the team of between 60 and 70 - including star of the show Sarah Lancashire - on her doorstep on Bath Place in Boothtown these past two days.

As reported by the Courier yesterday, the Happy Valley film crew were first spotted in the area yesterday morning and are understood to have been there today as well.

Miia said people living on the street received notes through their doors before Christmas to let them know the crew would be filming there, and another a couple of weeks ago with contact details for the production company.

"It's just been fascinating to see how much work goes into it," she said.

"And it's been such a large crew, and they do so many takes. They'll film something three to five times, if not more.

"I really like the show. I'm really excited to watch it. I think my car may have made it into a scene!"

More actors filming for the upcoming series of Happy Valley in Boothtown. Photo by Miia Polso Photography