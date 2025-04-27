Location Location Location: Channel 4 property show is looking for Halifax applicants to take part in next series
Fronted by presenters and property experts Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer, the pair head all across the UK to help buyers in search for their dream home.
For its next series being filmed in May, Channel 4 are now looking for individuals, families and couples in Yorkshire who need Kirstie and Phil's expertise to find their next home - whether they're upsizing, downsizing, first timers, or looking for a forever home.
A spokesperson for Channel 4 said: "We are casting for the new, 25th anniversary series, and we are interested in hearing from chain free house hunters in Yorkshire. Applications are now open and we're looking to spread the word to the community to encourage house hunters to apply and get the help they need."
"Filming this June, we are looking for individuals, families and couples who need Kirstie and Phil's expertise to buy their dream home in Yorkshire.
“Whether applicants are first time buyers; looking for their next dream home; downsizing or relocating- whatever the reason they're moving, we love to hear from them.
"As part of Channel 4's ongoing commitment to achieving greater inclusivity on screen, we strongly encourage candidates of all backgrounds and identities to apply."
Anyone interested can apply at www.channel4.com/4viewers/takepart/location
Applications will be received by a member of IWC Media and they will contact applicants directly if they wish to take it any further.
