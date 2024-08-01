Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A film crew is in Halifax town centre today making new TV show.

The cast and crew are filming inside Mamil Cafe Bar on Commercial Street.

They are here making a new children’s basketball-themed sitcom called High Hoops, starring Peep Show’s Robert Webb and Isy Suttie, and Line of Duty’s Nigel Boyle.

There is lighting equipment on Commercial Street and a catering station at the top of Old Cock Yard.

The film crew are inside Mamil Cafe Bar in Halifax

The Courier broke the news that the crew had arrived in Halifax in June when they were spotted at a house in Skircoat Green.

Calderdale College has since been announced as the main location for the basketball-themed sitcom, being made by from Hebden Bridge-based CanCan Productions.

The college’s sports facilities have been taking centre stage, along with classrooms and communal spaces, and the commercial salons have been taken over by hair and makeup.

A plea for extras for the show went out last month, with children and adults needed to play supporters at a basketball match for two days.

The crew at Old Cock Yard in Halifax

High Hoops, coming to CBBC later this year, is set in Halifax and follows the adventures of a girls’ basketball team at a secondary school.

It focuses on Aofie – played by Darci Hull – chaotically seeking success, fame, love and the perfect hook shot.

Meantime, Sally Wainwright is back in Calderdale filming her latest project Riot Women.

Film lighting on Commercial Street in Halifax

Several parts of Hebden Bridge town centre were shut off in June so that filming could take place there.

The Riot Women cast and crew are understood to still be working in the area and returning to Hebden Bridge town centre soon.