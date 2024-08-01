New Robert Webb TV show: Film crew descend on Halifax town centre today to film new show featuring Line of Duty and Peep Show stars
The cast and crew are filming inside Mamil Cafe Bar on Commercial Street.
They are here making a new children’s basketball-themed sitcom called High Hoops, starring Peep Show’s Robert Webb and Isy Suttie, and Line of Duty’s Nigel Boyle.
There is lighting equipment on Commercial Street and a catering station at the top of Old Cock Yard.
The Courier broke the news that the crew had arrived in Halifax in June when they were spotted at a house in Skircoat Green.
Calderdale College has since been announced as the main location for the basketball-themed sitcom, being made by from Hebden Bridge-based CanCan Productions.
The college’s sports facilities have been taking centre stage, along with classrooms and communal spaces, and the commercial salons have been taken over by hair and makeup.
A plea for extras for the show went out last month, with children and adults needed to play supporters at a basketball match for two days.
High Hoops, coming to CBBC later this year, is set in Halifax and follows the adventures of a girls’ basketball team at a secondary school.
It focuses on Aofie – played by Darci Hull – chaotically seeking success, fame, love and the perfect hook shot.
Meantime, Sally Wainwright is back in Calderdale filming her latest project Riot Women.
Several parts of Hebden Bridge town centre were shut off in June so that filming could take place there.
The Riot Women cast and crew are understood to still be working in the area and returning to Hebden Bridge town centre soon.
