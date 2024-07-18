On TV tonight: Channel 5 series Susan Calman’s Grand Day Out visits Halifax's The Piece Hall in new episode going around West Yorkshire

By Abigail Kellett
Published 16th Jul 2024, 16:30 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2024, 15:16 BST
The Channel 5 series Susan Calman’s Grand Day Out will feature Halifax in this week’s episode.

The presenter was spotted with her beloved campervan Helen at The Piece Hall back in April filming for the programme.

The series sees Susan discover Britain's most stunning places in her vintage campervan.

Susan Calman with Helen the Campervan at Piece Hall. Picture: Channel 5Susan Calman with Helen the Campervan at Piece Hall. Picture: Channel 5
A synopsis for the episode reads: “Back on the road with her beloved campervan Helen, Susan explores the West Yorkshire Valleys. Susan finds a treat in every town and village she visits with some surprises along the way. It’s a wonderful mix of stunning landscapes and iconic buildings, topped off with a warm Yorkshire welcome.”

Susan pays a visit to The Piece Hall and Blast from the Past Arcade during the episode.

She also visits Keighley, Holmfirth, Ilkley, Upperthong and York.

This isn’t the first time the presenter has visited Halifax.

Back in 2022, Susan and Helen pulled up outside Shibden Hall to discover all about Halifax diarist, landowner and legend Anne Lister.

Susan Calman’s Grand Day Out continues on Thursday at 9pm on Channel 5.

