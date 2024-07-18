On TV tonight: Channel 5 series Susan Calman’s Grand Day Out visits Halifax's The Piece Hall in new episode going around West Yorkshire
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The presenter was spotted with her beloved campervan Helen at The Piece Hall back in April filming for the programme.
The series sees Susan discover Britain's most stunning places in her vintage campervan.
A synopsis for the episode reads: “Back on the road with her beloved campervan Helen, Susan explores the West Yorkshire Valleys. Susan finds a treat in every town and village she visits with some surprises along the way. It’s a wonderful mix of stunning landscapes and iconic buildings, topped off with a warm Yorkshire welcome.”
Susan pays a visit to The Piece Hall and Blast from the Past Arcade during the episode.
She also visits Keighley, Holmfirth, Ilkley, Upperthong and York.
This isn’t the first time the presenter has visited Halifax.
Back in 2022, Susan and Helen pulled up outside Shibden Hall to discover all about Halifax diarist, landowner and legend Anne Lister.
