A packed Hebden Bridge Picture House was treated to a sneak peek of the first episode of Sally Wainwright’s new drama last night.

Riot Women is a show about five menopausal women who form a punk rock band while also dealing with the demands of aging parents, children and work – all told in Sally’s enthralling way.

Sally herself joined executive producer Roanna Benn and stars of the show Rosalie Craig, Lorraine Ashbourne, Tamsin Greig and Amelia Bullmore in Hebden Bridge last night for a special screening of episode one of Riot Women and a Q and A session.

The show was filmed in and around Hebden Bridge and Halifax over several months last summer.

Sally Wainwright, Drama Republic’s executive producer Roanna Benn and actors Rosalie Craig, Lorraine Ashbourne, Tamsin Greig and Amelia Bullmore at the Riot Women premiere in Hebden Bridge last night

Sally gave a special thank you to the people of Hebden Bridge for putting up with the disruption the filming caused.

"I want to say thank you to the people of Hebden Bridge for putting up with us,” she said.

"I know some people weren’t happy because we kept closing roads. Hopefully you will think it was worth it.”

During the Q and A session, she was asked why she had set another of her shows – which also include Happy Valley, Gentleman Jack and Last Tango in Halifax – in Calderdale.

People on their way into the screening at Hebden Bridge Picture House

"I thought about setting it in Oxford, because that’s where I live now,” Sally said.

"But I was struggling not to set it in Hebden Bridge. It’s just so beautiful here and I love being here and I love seeing it on screen.”

Speaking before the premiere, actress Tamsin Greig said she had to learn to speak “with a Hebden Bridge accent” for the show as well as learning to play bass guitar, while co-star Lorraine Ashbourne said she “fell in love with Hebden Bridge” while filming here.

Tamsin added: “If you love Sally Wainwright, you’re going to love this because you get classic Sally Wainwright writing which is detailed and really clued into the landscape of the language around here.”

Riot Women will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer from 6am on Sunday ahead of the first episode airing on BBC One at 9pm.