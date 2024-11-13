Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Calderdale charity shop is offering the chance to own part of TV history thanks to a very special donation.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Overgate Hospice’s furniture store on Valley Road in Hebden Bridge has been given some pieces from the set of Sally Wainwright’s latest project, Riot Women.

As reported by the Courier, the show is set in and has been filmed in Hebden Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shop posted: “Beautiful donations today, some from the set of soon-to-be-seen Riot Women, filmed in our very own Hebden Bridge.”

Overgate Hospice's furniture charity shop in Hebden Bridge

The Riot Women crew have been in Calderdale since June, mostly filming in and around Hebden Bridge but they have also been spotted in Halifax town centre.

Last week we shared some photos of the cast and crew including Lorraine Ashbourn, who has also starred in Sherwood and Alma's Not Normal, and Rosalie Craig of Moonflower Murders and Serpent Queen.

The show is the most recent project for Calderdale’s own Sally Wainwright, who also wrote Happy Valley, Last Tango in Halifax and Gentleman Jack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overgate Hospice's furniture shop in Hebden Bridge has had some donations from the Riot Women production

It is being made by Drama Republic, the team behind One Day, Doctor Foster and The English, for the BBC.

Its creators say the new drama will “dive headfirst into the world of five women who, along with two riotous backing singers, come together to create a makeshift punk-rock band in order to enter a local talent contest, but in writing their first original song, soon discover that they have a lot to say - and this is their way to say it”.