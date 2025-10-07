Riot Women: 'I fell in love with Hebden Bridge' says star of Sally Wainwright's new show filmed in Calderdale

By Sarah Fitton
Published 7th Oct 2025, 05:00 BST
She has filmed all over the country and starred in shows that have been global hits but Lorraine Ashbourne says she “fell in love with Hebden Bridge” while filming Sally Wainwright’s latest drama.

Riot Women will hit our screens on Sunday, broadcasting scenes from Calderdale into homes across the country.

Most Popular

The story of five menopausal women who form a punk rock band will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer from 6am on Sunday ahead of the first episode airing on BBC One at 9pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The show was filmed in Hebden Bridge and Halifax over several months last summer and the cast is star-studded, featuring a host of well-known and acclaimed actors including Lorraine.

Riot Women will be on TV this Sundayplaceholder image
Riot Women will be on TV this Sunday

Her previous roles include The Crown, Bridgerton, Alma’s Not Normal and After the Flood, and she is married to Hollywood actor and director Andy Serkis.

"I said yes to Riot Women before reading the script - I didn’t need to,” she said. “This is Sally Wainwright - she’s one of our most beloved screenwriters who often tells stories from a woman’s point of view.

"The character and her storyline very much reflect who I am now and where I am in my life.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I fell in love with Hebden Bridge. It’s idyllic and Sally choosing to set her story in this beautiful, thriving little corner of the world where all this drama plays out, is very clever.”

Riot Women will be on TV this Sundayplaceholder image
Riot Women will be on TV this Sunday

Sally – creator, writer, executive producer and series’ lead director – explained why she chose to film in Calderdale again.

"It’s a story that could really be set anywhere to be honest but I do like writing in my own vernacular because I think I can get more comedy out of the language if I’m writing in my own dialect and you can’t beat the landscape in Hebden Bridge,” she said.

"Riot Women is even more Hebden-centric than Happy Valley was, as we filmed a lot around there for this series.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It just looks gorgeous on camera, and you get a great sense of place which I think is important in a TV show in order to feel like you really know where you are when you turn it on.

"It has a very particular atmosphere, and I think you achieve that by being in a specific part of the world.”

Related topics:Hebden BridgeCalderdaleBridgerton
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice