She has filmed all over the country and starred in shows that have been global hits but Lorraine Ashbourne says she “fell in love with Hebden Bridge” while filming Sally Wainwright’s latest drama.

Riot Women will hit our screens on Sunday, broadcasting scenes from Calderdale into homes across the country.

The story of five menopausal women who form a punk rock band will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer from 6am on Sunday ahead of the first episode airing on BBC One at 9pm.

The show was filmed in Hebden Bridge and Halifax over several months last summer and the cast is star-studded, featuring a host of well-known and acclaimed actors including Lorraine.

Riot Women will be on TV this Sunday

Her previous roles include The Crown, Bridgerton, Alma’s Not Normal and After the Flood, and she is married to Hollywood actor and director Andy Serkis.

"I said yes to Riot Women before reading the script - I didn’t need to,” she said. “This is Sally Wainwright - she’s one of our most beloved screenwriters who often tells stories from a woman’s point of view.

"The character and her storyline very much reflect who I am now and where I am in my life.

"I fell in love with Hebden Bridge. It’s idyllic and Sally choosing to set her story in this beautiful, thriving little corner of the world where all this drama plays out, is very clever.”

Sally – creator, writer, executive producer and series’ lead director – explained why she chose to film in Calderdale again.

"It’s a story that could really be set anywhere to be honest but I do like writing in my own vernacular because I think I can get more comedy out of the language if I’m writing in my own dialect and you can’t beat the landscape in Hebden Bridge,” she said.

"Riot Women is even more Hebden-centric than Happy Valley was, as we filmed a lot around there for this series.

"It just looks gorgeous on camera, and you get a great sense of place which I think is important in a TV show in order to feel like you really know where you are when you turn it on.

"It has a very particular atmosphere, and I think you achieve that by being in a specific part of the world.”