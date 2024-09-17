Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The crew for Sally Wainwright’s new TV drama are understood to be filming in Halifax today and tomorrow.

Signs have gone up on several of town centre streets saying pay and display parking bays are being suspended to make way for the crew.

There have also been TV film vehicles spotted in the town centre this morning.

The signs where parking has been suspended are on Alexandra Street and Wards End.

The Courier understands that the crew are filming Riot Women – the latest series by Happy Valley, Last Tango in Halifax and Gentleman Jack creator Sally Wainwright.

Filming for the show has been taking place in and around Hebden Bridge since June, with some road closures and parking suspensions needed in parts of the town centre on certain days.

Set in Hebden Bridge, Riot Women centres around five menopausal women who form a punk rock band.

Speaking to the Halifax Courier earlier this year, Sally said: "They're angry and they're going to sing about being angry and being of a certain age and all the stuff that goes with being of a certain age and having to go through the menopause at the same time.

"They form a punk rock band to sing about what they're angry about.

"It's just me letting rip really!

"We've got a song about HRT called Seeing Red.

"I've had a lot of fun writing it."

There has been no official casting announcement for Riot Women yet.

If you have a story to share, email [email protected].