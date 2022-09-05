Save Gentleman Jack campaign announces new website - fans seek another network’s involvement after show’s cancellation
The Save Gentleman Jack campaign formally announces a new website that will serve as a platform for its dedicated fandom.
Since HBO ended its collaboration with the BBC’s Gentleman Jack on July 7, fans across the world have been clamoring on social media for another US network to step in and renew this production.
With reassurances from writer Sally Wainwright that she would like to continue writing further seasons, the fandom has been hard at work coordinating efforts to #SaveGentlemanJack.
“The dedication and passion fans have in wanting to see the story of Gentleman Jack continue is astounding. Our team has sought to harness that energy by developing a website that will actively engage all corners of the Ann(e)dom,” said social media strategist Karen Whaley. “We’ve been given an incredible show written by the incomparable Sally Wainwright, inspired by the diary of Anne Lister and the lives of actual women; so there’s a lot to draw from.”
For more information on the campaign visit www.BringBackGentlemanJack.com.