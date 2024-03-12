See if you can spot Todmorden in new trailer for ITV series Passenger that as filmed around Calderdale town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Starring Wunmi Mosaku, David Threlfall, Rowan Robinson, Arian Nik, Jo Hartley, Barry Sloane, Jack James Ryan, Natalie Gavin and Nico Mirralegro.

The series, produced by Northern Sister, launches on ITV1 and ITVX later this month.

In May last year filming took place at a property on Duke Street in Todmorden and earlier in 2023 Burnley Road going through Cornholme saw a sprinkling of fake snow to allow for filming.

The Cornholme and Portsmouth Old Library can be spotted in the trailer as well as Burnley Road.

Written by debut screenwriter Andrew Buchan, who is best known for his acting roles in Broadchurch, The Honourable Woman and Better, Passenger explores a close-knit community who are unwilling to face their fears of change, of outsiders and of the unknown.

Set in the fictional small Northern town of Chadder Vale, the cast is led by BAFTA award-winning Wunmi Mosaku (Loki, Damilola, Our Loved Boy, Lovecraft Country) who plays Former Met Police Detective Riya Ajunwa as she investigates a series of strange and inexplicable crimes that have the townsfolk spinning on an axis.

DC Riya Ajunwa (played by Wunmi Mosaku). Picture: ITV

Riya arrived in the quiet town of Chadder Vale five years ago and has since been searching for something, anything that will make her feel alive again. Then one night local girl Katie Wells (Rowan Robinson, So Awkward) mysteriously disappears.

The town barely has time to register her absence before she reappears the next day, apparently safe and sound.

The townsfolk ask few questions and normal life resumes. But for Riya, a relative outsider to the Chadder Vale way of life, none of this sits right.

As a series of strange happenings and increasingly shocking crimes start unfolding within the town, the resident’s resort to short-sighted theories and blame outside influences such as the fracking site and its manager Jim Bracknell (David Threlfall, Shameless).

As things become stranger, Riya fights hard to convince the villagers that all is not as it seems. But what are they so afraid of?