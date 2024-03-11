The return of the Makers Market between Friday and Sunday saw around 60 stalls set up in the courtyard of the Calderdale landmark.
The artisan makers, and food and drink traders offered a range of treasures, from personalised gifts and ceramics to homeware, jewellery, prints, and sweet treats.
There was also live music from a range of musicians who performed in the bandstand.
Jane Gales with her artwork Photo: Jim Fitton
Clare Matthews LCD stall. Photo: Jim Fitton
Mothers Day Makers Market at The Piece Hall, Halifax. Photo: Jim Fitton
Angela Clarke with her Quirky Threads Art stall Photo: Jim Fitton