The return of the Makers Market between Friday and Sunday saw around 60 stalls set up in the courtyard of the Calderdale landmark.

The artisan makers, and food and drink traders offered a range of treasures, from personalised gifts and ceramics to homeware, jewellery, prints, and sweet treats.

There was also live music from a range of musicians who performed in the bandstand.

Photos by Jim Fitton.

1 . What's on in West Yorkshire: All our photos from the three-day Makers Market at The Piece Hall in Halifax Jane Gales with her artwork Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

2 . What's on in West Yorkshire: All our photos from the three-day Makers Market at The Piece Hall in Halifax Clare Matthews LCD stall. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

3 . What's on in West Yorkshire: All our photos from the three-day Makers Market at The Piece Hall in Halifax Mothers Day Makers Market at The Piece Hall, Halifax. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales