What's on in West Yorkshire: All our photos from the three-day Makers Market at The Piece Hall in Halifax

Visitors were treated to three days of stalls, entertainment and food at The Piece Hall in Halifax.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 11th Mar 2024, 11:19 GMT
Updated 11th Mar 2024, 11:20 GMT

The return of the Makers Market between Friday and Sunday saw around 60 stalls set up in the courtyard of the Calderdale landmark.

The artisan makers, and food and drink traders offered a range of treasures, from personalised gifts and ceramics to homeware, jewellery, prints, and sweet treats.

There was also live music from a range of musicians who performed in the bandstand.

Photos by Jim Fitton.

Jane Gales with her artwork

Jane Gales with her artwork

Clare Matthews LCD stall.

Clare Matthews LCD stall.

Mothers Day Makers Market at The Piece Hall, Halifax.

Mothers Day Makers Market at The Piece Hall, Halifax.

Angela Clarke with her Quirky Threads Art stall

Angela Clarke with her Quirky Threads Art stall

