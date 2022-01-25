See our readers' pictures of Samuel L Jackson and the Marvel filming as more stars spotted in Halifax

Samuel L Jackson gets into a car outside The Piece Hall yesterday. Photo by Carolina Anduray.

Stars of forthcoming series Secret Invasion and film crews are in the town all week, at The Piece Hall and Dean Clough.

Readers have been sending in their photos, as well as information what they have seen and heard about the filming.

Becki Smith said she saw Marvel crews enjoying a trip to True North restaurant in Dean Clough last week while she was there having lunch.

Samuel L Jackson outside The Piece Hall in Halifax yesterday. Photo by Intelligency.

"I heard them saying the food was some of the best they had had in ages," she added.

Samuel L Jackson was spotted going into popular restaurant Pride and Provenance, near The Piece Hall, yesterday lunchtime, and seen again later when he was leaving The Piece Hall.

Today co-stars Ben Mendelsohn and Cobie Smulders have been spotted in the town.

Australian actor Mendelsohn's CV includes Star Wars and Canadian actress Smulders famously played Robin in How I Met Your Mother.

Cars thought to be being used in the Marvel filming. Photo by Stuart Black

Extras in costumes were also pictured on the set today.