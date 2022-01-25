See our readers' pictures of Samuel L Jackson and the Marvel filming as more stars spotted in Halifax
Courier readers have been out capturing Hollywood A-lister Samuel L Jackson and the Marvel filming currently happening in Halifax.
Stars of forthcoming series Secret Invasion and film crews are in the town all week, at The Piece Hall and Dean Clough.
Readers have been sending in their photos, as well as information what they have seen and heard about the filming.
Becki Smith said she saw Marvel crews enjoying a trip to True North restaurant in Dean Clough last week while she was there having lunch.
"I heard them saying the food was some of the best they had had in ages," she added.
Samuel L Jackson was spotted going into popular restaurant Pride and Provenance, near The Piece Hall, yesterday lunchtime, and seen again later when he was leaving The Piece Hall.
Today co-stars Ben Mendelsohn and Cobie Smulders have been spotted in the town.
Australian actor Mendelsohn's CV includes Star Wars and Canadian actress Smulders famously played Robin in How I Met Your Mother.
Extras in costumes were also pictured on the set today.