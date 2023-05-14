Take a look at The Piece Hall in Halifax in Marvel's Secret Invasion - clips of Samuel L Jackson, Cobie Smulders and Ben Mendelsohn seen in the iconic venue
The Piece Hall in Halifax could be seen in all its glory in the most recent teaser released by Marvel Studios ahead of the first episode of Secret Invasion.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 14th May 2023, 08:30 BST
The iconic Halifax landmark could be seen several times in the featurette which showed clips from the series which will be available to watch on Disney Plus from June 21.
Filming took place at The Piece Hall for a week back in January 2022.
Here are a few stills showing Halifax in the teaser for Secret Invasion.
