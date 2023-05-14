News you can trust since 1853
Take a look at The Piece Hall in Halifax in Marvel's Secret Invasion - clips of Samuel L Jackson, Cobie Smulders and Ben Mendelsohn seen in the iconic venue

The Piece Hall in Halifax could be seen in all its glory in the most recent teaser released by Marvel Studios ahead of the first episode of Secret Invasion.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 14th May 2023, 08:30 BST

The iconic Halifax landmark could be seen several times in the featurette which showed clips from the series which will be available to watch on Disney Plus from June 21.

Filming took place at The Piece Hall for a week back in January 2022.

Here are a few stills showing Halifax in the teaser for Secret Invasion.

New teaser for Secret Invasion starring Samuel L Jackson reveals more clips from Halifax's Piece Hall

Samuel L Jackson

1. Secret Invasion

Samuel L Jackson Photo: Marvel Studios

Cobie Smulders and Ben Mendelsohn

2. Secret Invasion

Cobie Smulders and Ben Mendelsohn Photo: Marvel Studios

Filming took place at The Piece Hall, Halifax in January 2022

3. Secret Invasion

Filming took place at The Piece Hall, Halifax in January 2022 Photo: Marvel Studios

Samuel L Jackson

4. Secret Invasion

Samuel L Jackson Photo: Marvel Studios

