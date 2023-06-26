News you can trust since 1853
Happy ValleyHappy Valley
Happy Valley

The ultimate list of Happy Valley filming locations: 38 places in Halifax and beyond featured in the BBC drama

Where was the hit BBC drama Happy Valley filmed?
By Abigail Kellett
Published 5th Feb 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 15:50 BST

The drama set in the Calder Valley has used a number of locations across Halifax and the wider West Yorkshire area as a backdrop during its third series.

Here’s a list of 38 locations that have featured in the third and final series of Happy Valley:

Happy Valley filming locations: 17 streets, cafes and towns used in the third and final series of BBC drama

Where is Happy Valley filmed? 15 more streets, shops and towns used as filming locations in the third and final series of BBC drama

Happy Valley stars share where their favourite filming locations were throughout the BBC series

THAT dramatic car scene between Tommy Lee Royce and the Knezevic's gang ended in the rolling fields above Luddenden, near Halifax.

1. Dramatic car fight

THAT dramatic car scene between Tommy Lee Royce and the Knezevic's gang ended in the rolling fields above Luddenden, near Halifax. Photo: BBC

Knezevic gang members Ivan and Matija finally got their comeuppance in the last episode when the police raided their house on Ripon Street in Halifax and arrested them. In the plot of the show the house should have been located in Queensbury but the Halifax street was used. Picture: BBC

2. Police raid house

Knezevic gang members Ivan and Matija finally got their comeuppance in the last episode when the police raided their house on Ripon Street in Halifax and arrested them. In the plot of the show the house should have been located in Queensbury but the Halifax street was used. Picture: BBC Photo: BBC

Catherine's house has been a staple location for all three series of Happy Valley. The Hebden Bridge house is located around Hangingroyd Lane and Cleveland Place.

3. Catherine's house

Catherine's house has been a staple location for all three series of Happy Valley. The Hebden Bridge house is located around Hangingroyd Lane and Cleveland Place. Photo: Charles Round

In episode 5, Catherine's ex-husband Richard had a meeting with Halifax mafia member Darius Knezevic at Holdsworth House but when he arrived he discovered the meeting had been cancelled. Holdsworth House is located in Holmfield and has been used to film a number of different TV shows over the years including Last Tango in Halifax.

4. Holdsworth House

In episode 5, Catherine's ex-husband Richard had a meeting with Halifax mafia member Darius Knezevic at Holdsworth House but when he arrived he discovered the meeting had been cancelled. Holdsworth House is located in Holmfield and has been used to film a number of different TV shows over the years including Last Tango in Halifax. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Related topics:BBCHappy ValleyHalifaxCalder ValleyWest Yorkshire