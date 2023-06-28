Take a look at The Piece Hall in Halifax in Marvel's Secret Invasion - Samuel L Jackson, Cobie Smulders and Ben Mendelsohn seen in the iconic venue
Marvel’s Secret Invasion continues with its second episode dropping on Disney Plus today (Wednesday).
By Abigail Kellett
Published 14th May 2023, 08:30 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 09:59 BST
Last week’s episode saw Halifax take a starring role as the scenes that were filmed at The Piece Hall were featured.
The iconic Halifax landmark saw a major incident took place.
Filming took place at The Piece Hall for a week back in January 2022.
Here are a few stills showing Halifax in Secret Invasion.
The ultimate list of Happy Valley filming locations - 38 places in Halifax and beyond featured in the BBC drama
Page 1 of 3