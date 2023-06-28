News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer

Take a look at The Piece Hall in Halifax in Marvel's Secret Invasion - Samuel L Jackson, Cobie Smulders and Ben Mendelsohn seen in the iconic venue

Marvel’s Secret Invasion continues with its second episode dropping on Disney Plus today (Wednesday).
By Abigail Kellett
Published 14th May 2023, 08:30 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 09:59 BST

Last week’s episode saw Halifax take a starring role as the scenes that were filmed at The Piece Hall were featured.

The iconic Halifax landmark saw a major incident took place.

Filming took place at The Piece Hall for a week back in January 2022.

Here are a few stills showing Halifax in Secret Invasion.

The ultimate list of Happy Valley filming locations - 38 places in Halifax and beyond featured in the BBC drama

Samuel L Jackson

1. Secret Invasion

Samuel L Jackson Photo: Marvel Studios

Photo Sales
Samuel L Jackson

2. Secret Invasion

Samuel L Jackson Photo: Marvel Studios

Photo Sales
Cobie Smulders and Ben Mendelsohn

3. Secret Invasion

Cobie Smulders and Ben Mendelsohn Photo: Marvel Studios

Photo Sales
Filming took place at The Piece Hall, Halifax in January 2022

4. Secret Invasion

Filming took place at The Piece Hall, Halifax in January 2022 Photo: Marvel Studios

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:HalifaxMarvelDisney PlusHappy ValleyBBC