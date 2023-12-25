Television: BBC's Happy Valley is amongst the most-watched TV shows of 2023

News you can trust since 1853
The top ten most watched TV shows of 2023 have been revealed and Calderdale’s Happy Valley is near the top of the list.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 25th Dec 2023, 19:00 GMT
The BBC drama was second only to the Coronation on the list which had an average of 12.8 million viewers.

Happy Valley is the biggest drama of the year with an average of 11.9 million viewers

Cast and crew in Boothtown. Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt SquireCast and crew in Boothtown. Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire
Cast and crew in Boothtown. Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire
The Sally Wainwright drama was followed by the Eurovision Song Contest (10.7m), The Great British Bake Off (9.7m) and I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! (9.0m).

Charlotte Moore, BBC Chief Content Officer says: "Only the BBC can offer such scale, distinctiveness and ambition. Our range of world-class programmes is unrivalled, we’ve delivered value to audiences and they’ve chosen the BBC in every genre.

We are facing tough financial challenges, and while we are not unique in this, what’s impressive is that despite all the millions being spent on global platforms, we’ve had an extraordinary year creatively.”

