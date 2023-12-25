Television: BBC's Happy Valley is amongst the most-watched TV shows of 2023
The BBC drama was second only to the Coronation on the list which had an average of 12.8 million viewers.
Happy Valley is the biggest drama of the year with an average of 11.9 million viewers
The Sally Wainwright drama was followed by the Eurovision Song Contest (10.7m), The Great British Bake Off (9.7m) and I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! (9.0m).
Charlotte Moore, BBC Chief Content Officer says: "Only the BBC can offer such scale, distinctiveness and ambition. Our range of world-class programmes is unrivalled, we’ve delivered value to audiences and they’ve chosen the BBC in every genre.
We are facing tough financial challenges, and while we are not unique in this, what’s impressive is that despite all the millions being spent on global platforms, we’ve had an extraordinary year creatively.”