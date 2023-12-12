TV in Halifax: Rotten Tomatoes ranks the best TV shows of 2023 and BBC's Happy Valley tops the list

News you can trust since 1853
Rotten Tomatoes has revealed its list of the best new TV shows of 2023 and Calderdale’s very own Happy Valley has topped the list.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 12th Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT
The review-aggregation website has compiled a list of the TV shows and seasons that debuted in the U.S. this year and were designated Certified Fresh.

The third series of the BBC drama tops the list with a score of 100 per cent from critics. It also has an audience score of 94 per cent.

The critics consensus was: “Full of highs and with nary a low, Happy Valley returns at the peak of its hardscrabble powers, with Sarah Lancashire seamlessly slipping back into her quintessential role for one final mystery.”

Catherine Cawood (SARAH LANCASHIRE). Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire
Catherine Cawood (SARAH LANCASHIRE). Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire
Read more: The ultimate list of Happy Valley filming locations

Happy Valley, created and written by Sally Wainwright, followed Sergeant Catherine Cawood and her life policing in the Calder Valley.

The series stars Sarah Lancashire, James Norton and Siobhan Finneran.

The final series attracted millions of viewers each week when it aired earlier this year and also won two awards at the National Television Awards, Returning Drama and Drama Performance.

Tommy Lee Royce (JAMES NORTON). Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire
Tommy Lee Royce (JAMES NORTON). Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire
It filmed at locations across Halifax and Calderdale including Holdsworth House, Hebden Bridge and Ryburn Valley High School.

This is how the year shaped up according to Rotten Tomatoes: “We kicked off the list with some early favorites including the series premieres of The Last of Us on HBO, Poker Face on Peacock, and Shrinking on Apple TV+, as well as the final seasons of Paramount+’s Star Trek: Picard and HBO’s Succession and Barry. American-style restaurant dramedy The Bear was knocked out of the top position on one Rotten review, bringing British import Happy Valley back to the top spot. With a 96% score, The Last of Us season 1 has the most reviews of any title on the list with 478 reviews across the season and its individual episodes, while The Mandalorian season 3 has 240 reviews overall.”

The top ten consists of:

  1. Happy Valley: Season 3
  2. A Small Light: Limited series
  3. Reservation Dogs: Season 3
  4. Foundation: Season 2
  5. Drops of God: Season 1
  6. Cunk on Earth: Season 1
  7. Primo: Season 1
  8. The Other Two: Season 2
  9. Deadlock: Season 1
  10. For All Mankind: Season 4
