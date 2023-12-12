TV in Halifax: Rotten Tomatoes ranks the best TV shows of 2023 and BBC's Happy Valley tops the list

Rotten Tomatoes has revealed its list of the best new TV shows of 2023 and Calderdale’s very own Happy Valley has topped the list.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The review-aggregation website has compiled a list of the TV shows and seasons that debuted in the U.S. this year and were designated Certified Fresh.

The third series of the BBC drama tops the list with a score of 100 per cent from critics. It also has an audience score of 94 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The critics consensus was: “Full of highs and with nary a low, Happy Valley returns at the peak of its hardscrabble powers, with Sarah Lancashire seamlessly slipping back into her quintessential role for one final mystery.”

Catherine Cawood (SARAH LANCASHIRE). Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire

Happy Valley, created and written by Sally Wainwright, followed Sergeant Catherine Cawood and her life policing in the Calder Valley.

The series stars Sarah Lancashire, James Norton and Siobhan Finneran.

The final series attracted millions of viewers each week when it aired earlier this year and also won two awards at the National Television Awards, Returning Drama and Drama Performance.

Tommy Lee Royce (JAMES NORTON). Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It filmed at locations across Halifax and Calderdale including Holdsworth House, Hebden Bridge and Ryburn Valley High School.

This is how the year shaped up according to Rotten Tomatoes: “We kicked off the list with some early favorites including the series premieres of The Last of Us on HBO, Poker Face on Peacock, and Shrinking on Apple TV+, as well as the final seasons of Paramount+’s Star Trek: Picard and HBO’s Succession and Barry. American-style restaurant dramedy The Bear was knocked out of the top position on one Rotten review, bringing British import Happy Valley back to the top spot. With a 96% score, The Last of Us season 1 has the most reviews of any title on the list with 478 reviews across the season and its individual episodes, while The Mandalorian season 3 has 240 reviews overall.”

The top ten consists of: