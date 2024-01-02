Television: Did you spot Halifax in new Netflix drama Fool Me Once with Michelle Keegan?
Back in July film crews were spotted in Halifax filming for the show.
Star of the series Michelle Keegan was seen with a crew filming on Burdock Way near Orange Street roundabout in Halifax town centre.
There were reports of the scene involving some sports cars.
Now the series has been released on Netflix we can see where the scene fits in the series.
The cars can be seen driving up and down Burdock Way in the third episode.
Fool Me Once is an adaptation of a book by Harlan Coben.
Harlan Coben’s Fool Me Once follows Maya Stern (Michelle Keegan) who is trying to come to terms with the brutal murder of her husband, Joe (Richard Armitage). But when Maya installs a nanny-cam to keep an eye on her young daughter, she is shocked to see a man she recognises in her house. Her husband, who she thought was dead.
Detective Sergeant Sami Kierce (Adeel Akhtar) leads the homicide investigation into Joe's death while grappling with secrets of his own. Meanwhile, Maya's niece and nephew, Abby and Daniel, are trying to find the truth about their mother's murder, several months earlier. Are the two cases connected? Fool Me Once follows these characters on a thrilling hunt for the truth that will reveal shocking secrets and change their lives forever. Joanna Lumley is Judith Burkett, Joe’s protective mother.