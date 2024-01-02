Television: Did you spot Halifax in new Netflix drama Fool Me Once with Michelle Keegan?

Halifax has once again been used as a backdrop to another TV series as it has a small feature in new Netflix drama Fool Me Once.

Back in July film crews were spotted in Halifax filming for the show.

Star of the series Michelle Keegan was seen with a crew filming on Burdock Way near Orange Street roundabout in Halifax town centre.

There were reports of the scene involving some sports cars.

Star of the series Michelle Keegan was seen with a crew filming on Burdock Way near Orange Street roundabout in Halifax town centre back in July. Picture: Netflix

Now the series has been released on Netflix we can see where the scene fits in the series.

The cars can be seen driving up and down Burdock Way in the third episode.

Fool Me Once is an adaptation of a book by Harlan Coben.

The cars can be seen driving up and down Burdock Way in the third episode. Picture: Netflix

Harlan Coben’s Fool Me Once follows Maya Stern (Michelle Keegan) who is trying to come to terms with the brutal murder of her husband, Joe (Richard Armitage). But when Maya installs a nanny-cam to keep an eye on her young daughter, she is shocked to see a man she recognises in her house. Her husband, who she thought was dead.