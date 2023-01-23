Ellie Sax

The popular Calderdale musician has filmed herself driving around some of the most well known areas in the borough used to create the hugely successful crime drama over its three seasons.

The locations she visits include Sgt Catherine Cawood and her sister Claire’s home in Hebden Bridge, Rishworth School and Baitings Reservoir in Rishworth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posted on Saturday, the video has already been viewed more than 3,000 times on YouTube.

Viewers have been glued to the thriller, created by Calderdale’s Sally Wainwright.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The third and final series, which began on New Year’s Day, has been receiving national acclaim.