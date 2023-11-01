In tonight's episode of Emmerdale, viewers learned that Eric Pollard, played by Emmerdale's longest serving cast member, Chris Chittell, has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, the fastest growing neurological condition in the world.

In emotional scenes, Eric tearfully confided in Mandy (Lisa Riley) about what he had been going through recently, and how terrified he was feeling as he looked to his future. He swore Mandy to secrecy, determined to go it alone.

When devising and researching the storyline, Emmerdale has worked closely with the charity Parkinson’s UK, who will continue to support the production team to give Eric’s story a realistic and authentic depiction whilst creating awareness of the condition and how it affects those afflicted.

Actor Chris Chittell, who has lived in Mytholmroyd, said: “I feel really privileged to be given this storyline.

"Parkinson’s is indiscriminate, deceptive and wickedly unkind targeting so many.

“I want to do this storyline justice for the most courageous of people who are having to bear the brunt of this condition.”

Emmerdale Producer, Laura Shaw, commented: “When Eric Pollard is diagnosed with Parkinson's he's naturally very scared and unsure of what the condition means for his future.

"The unique position of a show like Emmerdale means we can tell this story really authentically over a long period of time and we can really shine a light on what a diagnosis like this means and follow Pollard on his journey of learning to live with it.

"Working closely with Parkinson's UK, who have been guiding us through every step of the way, we hope seeing Pollard's story helps to raise awareness of Parkinson’s and show the day to day reality of those living with it, as well as the impact it can have on friends, family and the local community.”

Chief Executive of Parkinson’s UK, Caroline Rassell said: “Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, but is still misunderstood by many. A diagnosis can be a blow, forcing people to confront a future different from the one they had imagined.