Television: Meet the cat from Halifax who starred in BBC's new TV drama Boat Story

A cat from Calderdale had a purr-fect TV role in the latest BBC One drama Boat Story.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 1st Dec 2023, 19:00 GMT
Arlo, who previously lived in Halifax and now lives in Huddersfield with owner Crissy Lister, played Major Tom in the first episode of the new drama.

This was his first big filming job with a set and crew of people.

Filming for both of his scenes took place at different locations in Leeds and he was on set for a day and a half combined.

Crissy said: “He did well in such a busy environment.

"It was really interesting for me to see the behind the scenes and how innovative film crews can be.”

Boat Story filmed scenes at locations across Yorkshire including in Halifax.

Filming for the drama took place earlier this year with film crews spotted at Halifax Borough Market, Westgate and the Old Cock in Halifax town centre as well as All Saints’ Church at Skircoat Green.

Boat Story continues on BBC One on Sunday at 9pm

