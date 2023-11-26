Where was Boat Story filmed? BBC drama used locations in Halifax and other areas of Yorkshire for the series
Where is new BBC drama Boat Story filmed?
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Filming for the drama took place earlier this year with film crews spotted at Halifax Borough Market, Westgate and the Old Cock in Halifax town centre as well as All Saints’ Church at Skircoat Green.
Calderdale wasn’t the only location used in the series.
The St Ives estate in Bingley was also used for some scenes.
Boat Story follows unsuspecting leads Janet (Daisy Haggard) and Samuel (Paterson Joseph) who encounter a haul of illegal drugs found on a shipwrecked boat.
The pair can’t believe their luck as they agree to sell it and split the cash. But quickly Janet and Samuel find themselves entangled with police, hitmen, and a sharp suited gangster known as ‘The Tailor’ (Tcheky Karyo).