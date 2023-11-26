Where was Boat Story filmed? BBC drama used locations in Halifax and other areas of Yorkshire for the series

Where is new BBC drama Boat Story filmed?

Filming for the drama took place earlier this year with film crews spotted at Halifax Borough Market, Westgate and the Old Cock in Halifax town centre as well as All Saints’ Church at Skircoat Green.

Calderdale wasn’t the only location used in the series.

Jack and Harry Williams. Picture: BBC/Two Brothers/Des Willie

Scenes were filmed on Majuba Beach at Redcar as well as Selby, Leeds and Bradford.

The St Ives estate in Bingley was also used for some scenes.

Boat Story follows unsuspecting leads Janet (Daisy Haggard) and Samuel (Paterson Joseph) who encounter a haul of illegal drugs found on a shipwrecked boat.

The pair can’t believe their luck as they agree to sell it and split the cash. But quickly Janet and Samuel find themselves entangled with police, hitmen, and a sharp suited gangster known as ‘The Tailor’ (Tcheky Karyo).