Television: Take a look at film crews in Heptonstall filming scenes for BBC's The Gallows Pole
As the BBC drama on the Cragg Vale Coiners begins next week we’re taking a look back at when film crews were in Calderdale for the series.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 26th May 2023, 06:00 BST
Back in 2021, Heptonstall was taken back in time to be used as a filming location for The Gallows Pole.
The drama, based on the novel of the same name by Benjamin Myers, fictionalises the remarkable true story of the rise and fall of David Hartley and the Cragg Vale Coiners.
The Gallows Pole begins on BBC Two at 9pm on Wednesday, May 31. All episode will be available on IPlayer.
Here are a few pictures of when filming took place in Heptonstall.
