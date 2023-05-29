The Gallows Pole: Shane Meadows reveals what it was like diving into the story of the Cragg Vale Coiners for BBC series

The series has been written and directed by Shane Meadows who is known for his work on This Is England.

The Gallows Pole is an adaptation of a novel of the same name by Ben Myers and tells the story of the Cragg Vale Coiners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I really wanted to delve into the history of this story and the circumstances that lead to an entire West Yorkshire community risking their lives to put food in their children’s bellies,” said Shane.

David Hartley (MICHAEL SOCHA). Picture: BBC/Element Pictures (GP) Limited/Objective Feedback LLC/Dean Rogers

“It was during the workshopping process with the actors I realised there was also a story to tell leading up to Ben’s incredible book.

"A prequel that not only allowed us to understand ‘why’ the Cragg Vale Coiners did what they did, but maybe fall in love with them a smidge while they did it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It may have turned into one of the biggest crimes in British history, but it was pulled off by a bunch of destitute farmers and weavers doing what they had to to survive, and I think people will resonate with that.”

Set in the moorland hills of 18th Century Yorkshire, the series will follow David Hartley who is returning home after seven years. On his journey home to Cragg Vale, David gets lost in the moors. As he’s about to lay down and die, he is saved by six mythical Stag Men who let him know that his work on earth isn’t done yet. David’s mission is to assemble a gang of weavers and land-workers to embark upon a criminal enterprise to bring comfort and dignity back to his community. Hidden in the wilderness of the Yorkshire hills and dales, their business is ‘clipping’ – the forging of coins, a treasonous offence punishable by death.

Shane added: "Large mouthfuls of West Yorkshire were about to be inhaled by the Industrial Revolution and our country and its unspoilt sides set to change forever. So it was an honour to be able to go back and hold up a magnifying glass to some of dudes that were living through it.

“Marry that with a cast that pitches some of the UK’s finest actors alongside an awesome array of brand spanking new Yorkshire talent and you have a series unlike anything else I’ve made before.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad