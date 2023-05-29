News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Love Island 2023: Full line up of contestants for summer series
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Details of Tina Turner’s funeral revealed by former aide
Anger as This Morning viewers call for show to be ‘taken off air’
Phillip Schofield slams critics following affair revelations
Three tourists dead & one missing after boat capsizes on Italian lake

The Gallows Pole: Shane Meadows reveals what it was like diving into the story of the Cragg Vale Coiners for BBC series

The story of the Cragg Vale Coiners is set to hit TV screens this week on BBC Two.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 29th May 2023, 19:00 BST- 2 min read

The series has been written and directed by Shane Meadows who is known for his work on This Is England.

The Gallows Pole is an adaptation of a novel of the same name by Ben Myers and tells the story of the Cragg Vale Coiners.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I really wanted to delve into the history of this story and the circumstances that lead to an entire West Yorkshire community risking their lives to put food in their children’s bellies,” said Shane.

David Hartley (MICHAEL SOCHA). Picture: BBC/Element Pictures (GP) Limited/Objective Feedback LLC/Dean RogersDavid Hartley (MICHAEL SOCHA). Picture: BBC/Element Pictures (GP) Limited/Objective Feedback LLC/Dean Rogers
David Hartley (MICHAEL SOCHA). Picture: BBC/Element Pictures (GP) Limited/Objective Feedback LLC/Dean Rogers
Most Popular

“It was during the workshopping process with the actors I realised there was also a story to tell leading up to Ben’s incredible book.

"A prequel that not only allowed us to understand ‘why’ the Cragg Vale Coiners did what they did, but maybe fall in love with them a smidge while they did it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It may have turned into one of the biggest crimes in British history, but it was pulled off by a bunch of destitute farmers and weavers doing what they had to to survive, and I think people will resonate with that.”

Set in the moorland hills of 18th Century Yorkshire, the series will follow David Hartley who is returning home after seven years. On his journey home to Cragg Vale, David gets lost in the moors. As he’s about to lay down and die, he is saved by six mythical Stag Men who let him know that his work on earth isn’t done yet. David’s mission is to assemble a gang of weavers and land-workers to embark upon a criminal enterprise to bring comfort and dignity back to his community. Hidden in the wilderness of the Yorkshire hills and dales, their business is ‘clipping’ – the forging of coins, a treasonous offence punishable by death.

Shane added: "Large mouthfuls of West Yorkshire were about to be inhaled by the Industrial Revolution and our country and its unspoilt sides set to change forever. So it was an honour to be able to go back and hold up a magnifying glass to some of dudes that were living through it.

“Marry that with a cast that pitches some of the UK’s finest actors alongside an awesome array of brand spanking new Yorkshire talent and you have a series unlike anything else I’ve made before.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Gallows Pole begins on BBC Two at 9pm on Wednesday (May 31) with all episodes available on IPlayer

Read More
Television: Take a look at film crews in Heptonstall filming scenes for BBC's Th...
Related topics:Cragg Vale CoinersShane MeadowsBBC TwoBBCWest YorkshireYorkshire