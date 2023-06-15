The Gallows Pole: Viewers share their thoughts on the final episode of the BBC drama on the Cragg Vale Coiners

The Gallows Pole, based on a novel of the same name by Ben Myers, has ended its first series.

Many viewers have taken to social media to share their views.

Chris Kay said: “Ace, best thing in a long time! Hopefully doing a second series?”

Patrycja Sucharska shared: “It’s a pioneering masterpiece! Absolutely loved it, it really is worth giving it a go!”

Margaret Green said: “I loved the first series but there's so much of the history of the Cragg Vale Coiners and King David Hartley still to tell. Anyone who hasn't read it should go and buy the book and find out the whole story!!”

“Should be more Yorkshire based dramas made, loved this" said Alison Bidmead.

“Actually enjoyed the last two episodes" shared Deborah Robinson.

Julie Smith said: “Watched the first episode because it was set locally. Dreadful. Never watched another.”

John Free shared: “I think the juxtaposition of modern street talk with period drama was a really bad idea. It was very jarring.”

“Having read the book, visited the grave and met the author at a musical version of the story in Halifax a few years ago, I was really looking forward to seeing the series,” said Steve Smyth. “Was not disappointed, a strange story from hard time's.”

Leon Ashton shared “Ended just as the story started, as with all Shane Meadows stuff good storyline executed badly.”

Michael Dillon said: “Absolutely rubbish not at all like the true story. Too much bad language”