Film crews were back in Calderdale yesterday, thought to be filming for a new BBC crime drama.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lever Street Car Park and Lever Street in Todmorden town centre were closed for much of the day as filming took place.

It is thought the team were making detective drama The Jetty, starring Doctor Who star Jenna Coleman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If so, it is not the first time The Jetty crew have been in Calderdale.

TV crews in Todmorden yesterday

In October, Ewood Lane in Todmorden was shut for filming of the new series.

The same month also saw crews from The Jetty spotted Sowerby Bridge and at a house on Oldham Road in Ripponden.

They are also understood to have been in nearby Hollingworth Lake.

TV crews in Todmorden yesterday

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show will see Jenna Coleman, who has starred in Doctor Who, The Cry and The Serpent, star as rookie detective Ember Manning.

In the four-part series, for BBC One and BBC iPlayer, a fire tears through a holiday home in a scenic Lancashire lake town.

Detective Ember Manning must work out how it connects to a podcast journalist investigating a missing persons cold case and an illicit ‘love’ triangle between a man in his twenties and two underage girls.

But as Ember gets close to the truth, it threatens to destroy her life – forcing her to re-evaluate everything she thought she knew about her past, present and the town she’s always called home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show will also feature Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone, Morbius, Gold Digger), Laura Marcus (The Great Escaper, Bad Education, The Serpent Queen), Bo Bragason (The Ballad of Renegade Nell, The Radleys), Amelia Bullmore (Happy Valley, Vienna Blood, Gentleman Jack), Ruby Stokes (Lockwood & Co., Rocks, Una), Tom Glynn-Carney (House of the Dragon, Dunkirk, The King), Weruche Opia (High Desert, Slumberland, I May Destroy You), Matthew McNulty (The Rising, Domina, The Terror), Ralph Ineson (Nosferatu, The Witch, Green Knight), David Ajala (Italian Studies), Nina Barker-Francis (The Flash), Miya Ocego (Wreck, I Hate Suzie), Elliot Cowan (Fifteen-Love, The Crown), Shannon Watson (H.P. Lovecraft’s Witch House), Arthur Hughes (Then Barbara Met Alan, Help) and Dominic Coleman (Paddington, Trollied).