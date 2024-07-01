The Jetty: Jenna Coleman BBC drama that filmed scenes in Calderdale releases new trailer and announces release date
The BBC has released the trailer for new crime drama The Jetty, that filmed scenes in Calderdale last year.
Created and written by Cat Jones and produced by Firebird Pictures for the BBC, the four-part mystery examines sexual morality, age of consent, grooming, identity and memory.
When a fire tears through a property in a scenic Lancashire lake town, Detective Ember Manning (Jenna Coleman) must work out how it connects to a podcast journalist investigating a missing persons cold case and an illicit relationship between a man in his twenties and two underage girls.
But as Ember gets close to the truth, it threatens to destroy her life – forcing her to re-evaluate everything she thought she knew about her past, present and the town she’s always called home.
Last year cameras were spotted in Ripponden and Sowerby Bridge filming for the series.
